Break Ups: Laverne Cox Announces That She And Kyle Draper Have Officially Called It Quits

Laverne Cox And Kyle Draper Break Up

Maybe you knew, maybe you didn’t, but Laverne Cox was happily booed up with a man called Kyle Draper.

We say “was” because Laverne and Kyle are no longer an item. The former couple announced their split on Instagram.

Kyle followed Laverne’s post with an emotional one of his own.

The pair dated for nearly two years and were regular practitioners of social media PDA after a chance meeting via Tinder.