Break Ups: Laverne Cox Announces That She And Kyle Draper Have Officially Called It Quits
Laverne Cox And Kyle Draper Break Up
Maybe you knew, maybe you didn’t, but Laverne Cox was happily booed up with a man called Kyle Draper.
We say “was” because Laverne and Kyle are no longer an item. The former couple announced their split on Instagram.
@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it's time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement. We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well. That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified. Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both. I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together. We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now its just time to move on separately. We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. Its possible.
Kyle followed Laverne’s post with an emotional one of his own.
The pair dated for nearly two years and were regular practitioners of social media PDA after a chance meeting via Tinder.
