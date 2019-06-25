Drankin’ WATERMELON: Trey Songz, DJ Khaled, La La Anthony, Teyana Taylor & More At BET After Party Presented By CîROC

- By Bossip Staff

Trey Songz, DJ Khaled, La La Anthony, Teyana Taylor & More At BET After Party Presented By CîROC

 

Bet Awards Ciroc Watermelon After Party

Source: Courtesy of CîROC / Ciroc

 

A long list of your fave celebs gathered to top Bet Awards Weekend off with what looked like an unforgettable PARTY party.  The after party, held in West Hollywood, Ca presented by Summer Watermelon CîROC hosted guests including Trey Songz, Lala Anthony, Teyana Taylor, Meg Thee Stallion, Dj Khaled, and more.

#SnowfallFX Season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 10 at 10/9c on @FXNetworks.

Check out photos from the exclusive turn up on the flip!

12
