“Ambitions” Sneak Peek: Watch As Amara Puts Stephanie On Notice [VIDEO]

In case you missed last week’s premiere, “Ambitions” explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America’s hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia. The action revolves around the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), former best friends from college who find themselves adversaries in both their personal and professional lives. Stephanie is married to driven Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster (Brian White). At the story’s inception, Amara and her husband, Titus Hughes (Kendrick Cross), move to Atlanta for a fresh start. Huge themes of gentrification and the American opioid crisis ground the series in the reality of today. Unforgettable strivers like round-the-way diner owner Rondell Lancaster (Brely Evans) and Mexican-American fashion designer Bella Tru (Erica Page) round out the ensemble cast of regulars.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Stephanie (Robin Givens) learns a juicy secret and Evan (Brian White) reveals an even juicier one; Bella (Erica Page) plays both sides of the fence.

Episode: Woman To Woman airs Tuesday, June 25 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) only on OWN!