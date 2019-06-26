Learn You Something: Evelyn Lozada Thinks Jackie Christie ‘Must Be Doing Something Right’ In 23-Year Marriage Despite Forgoing Fellatio

#BBWLA’s Evelyn Lozado Shares Opinion On Jackie Christie’s Relationship

Evelyn Lozada actually had something nice to say about Jackie Christie — with just a tinge of shadiness.

During a recent chat with PEOPLE TV‘s Reality Check, The #BBWLA veteran thinks Jackie can teach single ladies a thing or two.

“I mean, they’ve been married and they renew their wedding every year, so I guess she must be doing something right.”

She says, after being asked about Jackie’s love life. Evelyn still acted perplexed about Jackie being a stranger to going down on Doug, adding:

“But yeah, she doesn’t give blow jobs.”

Yikes! Ev continued:

“She doesn’t give [oral sex],” Lozada said. “She’s been married for 100 years but she doesn’t give blow jobs. I’m like, girl, like how does this work? Like, is he okay with this?”

After 23 years together, Jackie and Doug are still going strong. Just three days ago, Jackie teased news over another marriage renewal ceremony. Good for them!

Do YOU think fellatio is a ‘deal breaker’ in marriage?