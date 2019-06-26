Drip Too Hard: Eric Trump Spit On By Heroic Employee At Chicago Bar, Spitter Arrested By Secret Service

Eric Trump Spit On By Employee At Chicago Bar

Our God is an awesome God. He reigns from Heaven above.

According to USAToday, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, was spit on by an unnamed employee at an upscale Chicago bar called The Aviary late last night.

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Said Trump about the incident:

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization told Breitbart News. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” he added, apparently assuming the employee was a Democrat. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Awwww, poor, privileged thing…

Eric Trump got spit on and Dana Loesch got fired in the same night? pic.twitter.com/xz9PeBg5HW — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) June 26, 2019

Do we feel bad about Eric being spit on…?

What’s one difference between Eric Trump and the kids in cages? When Eric gets spit on, he can take a shower with soap. Those kids can’t. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 26, 2019

No. No we don’t. In fact, we’d like to buy the spitter a drink. Cheers!