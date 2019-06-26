Drip Too Hard: Eric Trump Spit On By Heroic Employee At Chicago Bar, Spitter Arrested By Secret Service
Eric Trump Spit On By Employee At Chicago Bar
Our God is an awesome God. He reigns from Heaven above.
According to USAToday, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, was spit on by an unnamed employee at an upscale Chicago bar called The Aviary late last night.
Said Trump about the incident:
“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization told Breitbart News.
“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” he added, apparently assuming the employee was a Democrat. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”
Awwww, poor, privileged thing…
Do we feel bad about Eric being spit on…?
No. No we don’t. In fact, we’d like to buy the spitter a drink. Cheers!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.