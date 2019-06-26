Hate Crimes: Stroller-Rollin’ Mother Beaten Unconscious By Son’s Xenophobic Teen Bully, “Mexicans Go Home!”
Tonight at 10pm on @fox5ny Beronica Ruiz was punched in the face by a 13-year-old boy. According to her attorney the 13-year-old boy was bullying her 12-year-old son at school. Chanting quote “all Mexicans should go behind the wall.” The next day the attacker followed the boy and his mother and attacked them both. Beronica was punched in the face, lost consciousness and fell to the ground. Suffering fractures in her face, including a bloodshot eye, but it’s not the bruises she’s worried about, but the emotional trauma both her and her son are going through. #Passaic #NJ #Beronicaruiz #attack #police #Mexican #PassicGiftedandTalentedSchool20
Mother Beaten Unconscious By Son’s Xenophobic Bully
A mother who was attempting to protect her son from a school bully was brutally beaten unconscious by the bully just one day after reporting the boy to school officials. Beronica Ruiz was attacked while walking with her son and pushing her 1-year-old in a baby stroller according to NJ.com.
Lawyer Daniel Santiago had this to say:
“This was a horrific and brutal attack,” Santiago told NJ Advance Media. “It takes a certain level of insanity to brutally attack a mother with a stroller and leave her for dead.”
Ruiz was hospitalized for two days of recovery after she suffered a fractured eye socket, bruises and a bloodied eye that remained red for several more days.
“They were chanting, ‘Mexicans should go back behind the wall,’” Santiago said. When the boy countered, “We all come from immigrants,” the bullies threatened violence, Santiago said.
The school dropped the ball in a major way as they did not call momma Ruiz to report the threats nor did they discipline the bully. Prior to the attack, Ruiz went to the school to confront administrators about their failure and was told that the bully “had just as much right to an education as her son,” according to Santiago.
Somebody at the school needs to lose their job behind this and somebody needs to put that lil’ bastard bully in the hospital. SMFH.
