Birthday Love: Lickable La La Anthony Flaunts Her Luscious Lady Lumps In Latex Look

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

La La Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday

Source: DIGGZY / SplashNews / Splash News

La La Anthony Turns 36

La La Anthony looked smokin’ hot as she celebrated her 36th birthday in New York on Tuesday. She wore a pink latex minidress with neon yellow pumps and posted this message to mark the occasion.

La La Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday

Source: Jackson Lee / SplashNews / Splash News

La La was photographed heading to dinner at Carbone with bestie Kim Kardashian and getting ice cream and fried oreos with Kim and Jonathan Cheban.

Hit the flip for more photos and Melo’s birthday wishes to his wife.

Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown.
Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN
I LOVE YOU @lala
#STAYME7O

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Actors, Bangers, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.