What It Dew, BayBeeeee: These Delightfully Dry Kawhi Leonard Memes Are Blowing Up Twitter

*Direct deposit hits * My bills : pic.twitter.com/QDi6Uhzqt0 — Ming 🌻♑️ (@ImNotABarbiie) June 24, 2019

Hilarious “What It Dew, BayBeeee” Memes

Kawhi Leonard is a delightfully dry guy who might even be a fully-functional, Championship-winning robot. Whatever the case, he’s cool with us and trending with his now classic “what it dew, baybeeee” meme wave that gets funnier by the day.

Me after I broke into his house bc he was ignoring my calls pic.twitter.com/vgMsDtMDe0 — FLEXIANA STARK (@MsTosciMarie) June 23, 2019

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Kawhi Leonard memes on the flip.