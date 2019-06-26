What It Dew, BayBeeeee: These Delightfully Dry Kawhi Leonard Memes Are Blowing Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

Hilarious “What It Dew, BayBeeee” Memes

Kawhi Leonard is a delightfully dry guy who might even be a fully-functional, Championship-winning robot. Whatever the case, he’s cool with us and trending with his now classic “what it dew, baybeeee” meme wave that gets funnier by the day.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Kawhi Leonard memes on the flip.

