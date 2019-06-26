Samuel L. Jackson & Regina Hall Tell Us About Their First Kisses, First Hollywood Friends, And More [Video]

SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Cast Of 'Shaft'

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Samuel L. Jackson And Regina Hall Tell Us About Their First Times

The one and only Samuel L. Jackson  was joined by his Shaft co-star Regina Hall to chat about their first kisses, first Hollywood friends, and wild fan experiences (hint: Sam’s includes John Travolta).

Peep the video down below to see what these two hilarious people have to say about their first times, their new movie Shaft, and so much more down below:

 

