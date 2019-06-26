Guess Who, Bih! Cardi B Bares All In The Long-Awaited Music Video For Her Single “Press” [Video]

Cardi B Releases Her Highly Anticipated “Press” Music Video

Cardi B’s latest single, “Press” finally has a music video.

After being teased as far back as late 2018, Cardi gave the people what they wanted and dropped the track on May 31. Now, nearly a full month later, the rapper gave us a visual that shows us a no holds barred view at what it’s like to be inside the mind of Belcalis for a day.

In the video, the Bronx native finds herself back in the courtroom (art imitates life, eh?) after engaging in a threesome with her man. This encounter causes Cardi to get violent and, well…the rest is history.

Peep the video down below to see how everything plays out. There might be a few fatalities along the way.