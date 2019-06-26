Where’s Onika? Megan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top 5 Female Rappers & Some Barbz Are Baffled Their Queen Didn’t Make The List

Megan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top Five Female Rappers & It Doesn’t Include Nicki Minaj

So America’s favorite Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down with “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3 and she did something everyone was probably waiting for…

She listed her top five women M.C.’s of all time. Her list was filled with greats including Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and Eve. Then, to top it off, Meg threw in her latest M.C. fav…herself.

We not mad.

However, the group that was mad (and are eternally mad) were the Barbz.

Apparently, some of them were a little upset that Ms. Nicki Minaj wasn’t on Meg’s G.O.A.T. list.

They tryna erase @NICKIMINAJ as hip hop rap queen like they tryna erase slavery in the history books.. Not gone happen. — TNanshe (@TNanshe) June 25, 2019

Megan better pipe down lol. I’m out here rooting for you and now all of a sudden Nicki not one of your favs. Girl were you even born when Kim had a career? 😂 sounding dumb. — Mœ (@ModelloSays) June 26, 2019

Luckily, the Internet swiftly silenced any Meg slander with some pointed tweets.

Some of y’all making a big deal over a top 5 list, so Megan didn’t put Nicki in her top 5 doesn’t mean she doesn’t respect Nicki or don’t like her, y’all trippin trippin, if you’re really tight over that u need help 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — KcrumpMinaj (@KcrumpMinaj) June 26, 2019

Hit the flip for some more.