Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Said She Needs More Child Support After Son’s Autism Diagnosis; Also Wants Sole Custody (Exclusive)

Alexis Adams To Challenge Custody & Child Support Order For Sick Son

Flo Rida’s son’s mother will take the rapper to court in a bid to up the toddler’s child support after doctors recently diagnosed him with autism, BOSSIP can reveal.

Alexis Adams has asked a family court judge to increase her $9,000 a month child support payments to ensure that their son Zohar, who is nearly three years old, gets the appropriate care for his medical needs following his diagnosis. The child was born with a host of health problems and already receives ongoing specialized therapy.

The health insurance that the “Welcome To My House” artist provides for the boy often leaves Adams with out of pocket expenses, and she doesn’t have a way to contact him, Adams’ lawyer Ava Gutfriend told us, adding that they may ask for Flo Rida to put money into an account that Adams can access when she has additional health care expenses.

Adams has also asked that she be awarded primary legal physical custody of Zohar because it’ll make it easier for her to make decisions around raising him, get the boy services and resources, as well as obtain things like a passport, Gutfriend said.

Adams sued Flo Rida for paternity and child support for the child, and last year a judge OK’d $9,000 a month child support payments, in part because of the ongoing specialized therapy that Zohar needs.

Adams has said that Flo Rida is not an engaged father has not been involved in the boy’s life. Flo Rida had not responded to Adams’ motion as of June 26.

The couple is due back in court later this summer.