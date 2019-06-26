#BasketballWives: Shaunie O’Neal And Evelyn Lozada Are Sick And Tired Of Jennifer Williams And It Shows [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Shaunie And Evelyn Talk Beef With Jennifer On #BasketballWives
Basketball Wives is pipin’ hot and there is about to be a major spillage on the next episode.
In the sneak peak clip that VH1 released, Shaunie and Evelyn vent about how fed up they are with Jennifer Williams and all the drama the follows her.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts?
