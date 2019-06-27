“Bridezillas” Exclusive: What On Earth Could Possess This Bride To Chase Down Her Groom On A Golf Cart? [VIDEO]

Lessika Steals a Golf Cart to Chase Her Man On Bridezillas

“Bridezillas” is back with another over the top episode this Friday and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you guys that will have you wondering if it’s even safe for this Bridezillas groom to say “I Do” in the first place! Check it out below:

Welp. That was a bit dramatic, riiight? The issue itself seemed common enough — it’s not unheard of for a bride to want her groom to help her check off to do’s in a timely fashion buuuuuut was the golf card chase really necessary? What would you do if this happened to you?

Tune in to the upcoming new episode of “Bridezillas,” Friday, June 28 at 10PM on WE tv to see what happens next!