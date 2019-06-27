Wait, What?! Pregnant Woman Indicted For Manslaughter After Being Shot In Stomach And Losing Baby

Pregnant Woman Shot Then Arrested When Baby Doesn’t Survive

This s#!t makes no sense, but stay with us as we try to explain.

According to AL.com, Marshae Jones, a 27-year-old expectant mother got into a beef with 23-year-old Ebony Jemison that ended in gunfire. Jones, who was 5-months pregnant, was shot in the stomach and the unborn child did not survive.

Initially, police charged Jemison with the death but a grand jury failed to indict her. Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid says the women were fighting over the child’s father and the pregnant Jones initiated the confrontation.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,’’ Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said at the time of the shooting. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.” Reid said the fight stemmed over the unborn baby’s father. The investigation showed, he said, that it was Jones who initiated and pressed the fight, which ultimately caused Jemison to defend herself and unfortunately caused the death of the baby. “Let’s not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here,’’ Reid said. “She had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection.”

Women’s rights activists are rightfully PISSED.

“The state of Alabama has proven yet again that the moment a person becomes pregnant their sole responsibility is to produce a live, healthy baby and that it considers any action a pregnant person takes that might impede in that live birth to be a criminal act,’’ Executive Director Amanda Reyes said in the statement.“ “Today, Marshae Jones is being charged with manslaughter for being pregnant and getting shot while engaging in an altercation with a person who had a gun. Tomorrow, it will be another black woman, maybe for having a drink while pregnant. And after that, another, for not obtaining adequate prenatal care,” Reyes said.

Alabama is slowly turning into Florida. Ya hate to see it.