The Breakfast Club: Jerrod Carmichael Talks Being Confident In His Sexuality, Owning His Story & More [Video]

Jerrod Carmichael Stops By The Breakfast Club For An Interview

On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God takes on a solo interview with the one and only Jerrod Carmichael.

During their in-depth discussion, these two keep things all the way real talking about Carmichael’s sexuality, being confident in yourself, how it feels to see parental infidelity in your household, and the importance of owning your own story. Check out the conversation below to hear the whole conversation between Charlamagne and Jerrod Carmichael: