Uh…Ma’am?! Woman Is Caught On Camera Throwing Flaming Towel Into Neighboring Home & Firing Off Two Gunshots

Woman Throws Flaming Towel & Fires Gunshots Into Neighboring Home

One Oklahoma woman must’ve been BIG mad at a neighboring home, considering she *allegedly* tried to burn the residence down.

According to KLTV, Annie Durham, 59, fired gunshots and threw a lit towel into a home…and it was all caught on HER OWN surveillance camera.

On Monday, June 10, the Del City Fire Department responded to various 911 calls of a house fire around 2:45 p.m. Crew arrived on the scene and witnessed a one-story home with fire coming from the garage with flames moving towards the home. Crew worked to protect the neighboring home, then they started knocking down the fire in the house, which was confirmed to be condemned.

When the crew entered the building to search for any possible victims and to extinguish the fire, the crew found a basement flooded with EIGHT FEET of water.

Smh, the plot thickens.

Apparently, it was from a previous water pipe burst. Fire investigators were called to the scene, and they started interviewing witnesses. According to them, there had been an on-going conflict between the residents of the condemned house and another neighbor. Someone noticed a nearby video surveillance system at the neighboring residence and investigators asked the homeowner if they could peep the footage.

At first, the homeowner said the camera hadn’t been on, according to firefighters, but eventually, she gave consent for investigators to take her password-secured video recording. With the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Computer Forensic Division, investigators eventually retrieved the video from the surveillance system recorder, proving the fire was intentionally set.

The culprit?

Ms. Annie Durham.

Peep it for yourself below.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: An Oklahoma woman was caught on a security camera firing two gunshots into her neighbor’s home before throwing a fiery towel through an open door. pic.twitter.com/vt0ktHIQBi — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2019

Smh, why Annie?

Ms. Durham was arrested on Monday, June 17 around 11:30 a.m. She was charged with second degree arson along with discharge of a firearm into a dwelling.