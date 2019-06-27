YouTube Star Sister Duo Ceraadi Drops Visuals For Their Single “Loyal” [VIDEO]

Ceraadi Dance It Up In New “Loyal” Video

We’ve been following L.A. based sister duo Ceraadi for some time now and are super excited to see them release the official music video for their song “Loyal.” Check it out below:

“Loyal” is the first new track from their upcoming EP due this summer. The vibrant Roxana Baldovin directed video is nostalgic and reminiscent of the 90s when music videos were colorful, fun and filled with catchy dance moves that made you watch them on repeat. The video also features some cameos from a few familiar faces including DJ Carisma and dancers Rameer Colon, Lydia Edina, Mariah Lewis, Kiana Wood, and Kia Charles.

Over the years, Ceraadi has built a massive audience and loyal following via their YouTube channel with videos covering everything from fashion, beauty, music, and love/relationship advice. Since going viral at the Roc Nation Grammy® Brunch earlier this year, sister duo Saiyr and Emaza’s every move has been growing their impassioned audience, now with over 1 million YouTube subscribers, and over 27 million YouTube views. Two hugely popular indie releases, “Active,” and “Kung Pao,” set the stage for the sisterly pair’s ultimate major label release with “Loyal.” This past weekend, the dynamic duo hit the Coca-Cola stage during this year’s BET experience.