Get Your Life Together: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Kidnap 2 Children At The Atlanta Airport

Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Kidnap Children In The Airport

A Kansas woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap two children at the Atlanta airport on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

A couple and their three children were walking through the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when they encountered 26-year-old Esther Daniels standing by herself, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A 12-minute video, which was released by the Atlanta Police Department, shows Daniels approach the mother and try to wrestle her for the stroller where the couple’s baby daughter is sitting. Daniels is seen grabbing the stroller’s handle as the mom attempts to fend her off. The father, who was wheeling the couple’s toddler nearby, is seen stopping in his tracks and observing the situation for a few seconds. Once he realizes his family is in crisis, he walks over and joins in defending his children from Daniels.