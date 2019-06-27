Get Your Life Together: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Kidnap 2 Children At The Atlanta Airport
A Kansas woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap two children at the Atlanta airport on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.
A couple and their three children were walking through the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when they encountered 26-year-old Esther Daniels standing by herself, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A 12-minute video, which was released by the Atlanta Police Department, shows Daniels approach the mother and try to wrestle her for the stroller where the couple’s baby daughter is sitting. Daniels is seen grabbing the stroller’s handle as the mom attempts to fend her off. The father, who was wheeling the couple’s toddler nearby, is seen stopping in his tracks and observing the situation for a few seconds. Once he realizes his family is in crisis, he walks over and joins in defending his children from Daniels.
After that, the woman let go of the stroller and sets her sights on the couple’s oldest child, a 6-year-old boy. In the video, she is seen picking him up and trying to carry him away from his parents in a tug-of-war that ended with the dad securing his son’s safety.
Finally, a police officer intervenes, and Daniels attempts to make a quick exit. Within minutes, police were able to catch up with the woman for their arrest.
The Kansas woman was allegedly “speaking unintelligibly on her cellphone” and tried to lunge at the family again before police officers tackled her to the ground and arrested her. Daniels fought back, though, and even had to be physically restrained by three officers, according to a police report.
“Ms. Daniels continued to fight to make her way back toward the kids,” an arresting officer said, “and I had to bring Ms. Daniels down toward the ground to keep her from getting back toward the victims.”
Once they were able to subdue Daniels, officers took her in a wheelchair to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was given a clean bill of health. She then ended up being escorted to the police precinct and booked into Clayton County Jail, where she is being held without bond.
Daniels has been charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer. She is scheduled to appear before a Clayton County judge for a preliminary hearing on July 11.
Luckily, the children in the middle of this incident sustained no physical injuries from the attempted kidnapping.
