In White Folks News: Grandma INTENTIONALLY Gets Arrested Because She “Wanted To Know What It Was Like To Be Naughty”

Grandma Arranges Her Arrest Because She Wanted To Be Naughty

One 93-year-old White women had the most pleasant experience with the police and it was all because she wanted to know what “bad” felt like.

Josie Birds, from Manchester, England, arranged for herself to be arrested last weekend because she “wanted to know what it was like to be naughty,” according to BBC.

The woman, who claims she’s been “good” all her life, had two off-duty officers put handcuffs on her, although her granddaughter Pam Smith said they “drew the line” at putting her in a cell.

Instead, grannie was questioned “rigorously” before being offered cake and tea.

Smith said her grandmother — who has six daughters, 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren — was mockingly accused of theft by the officers.

“They accused her of robbing a Co-op and her response was, ‘I don’t do my shopping in Co-op’,” said Smith. “They put her in handcuffs and took her to the police station in the back of the van, where they ‘questioned’ her rigorously.”

In a tweet, Smith said her grandmother “thoroughly enjoyed” the experience.

A big thank you to @gmpolice for "arresting" my Gran Josie today. She is 93 years old and her health is failing, and she wanted to be arrested for something before it's too late. She has a heart of gold and thoroughly enjoyed it today. Thank you for granting her wishes. pic.twitter.com/hi1qkJESwv — Pam Smith (@sterlingsop) June 22, 2019

Must be nice to be able to play with the law like that.

While Birds and her family were having a good laugh, of course, all the Black folks on Twitter were completely baffled.

Where was the excessive force? Do it again — Expeditiously (@TrillySaySo) June 26, 2019

Until the next White sh** pops off.