New Anthem Alert! Inayah Lamis Addresses Trifling Male Behavior On “N.A.S.” [VIDEO]

Inayah Lamis Drops Anthem Poised To Be This Era’s “Scrubs”

Remember the first time you heard the song “Scrubs” by TLC? That’s exactly how we felt when we heard Inayah Lamis’ new anthem “N.A.S.”

Lamis tells BOSSIP:

“N.A.S. is about how some guys promise a lot of things, have multiple girlfriends, and try to act like they’re the shit, when they’re really nothing at all. In my music, I’m not afraid to voice my opinion or what I’m going through. I want to share that with listeners, especially women. In this visual, me and my girls gang up and go bold with no remorse!”

We love the female bonding that’s part of the spirit of the song. Check out the video below:

What did you think? Jammin’ right? Here’s more about Inayah Lamis:

Born and raised in Houston, TX, Inayah fell in love with music as a young child, inspired by the likes of Anita Baker, Johnnie Taylor, Aretha Franklin, and The Clark Sisters. Following an ill-fated deal at the age of fourteen, she made a name for herself by performing at talent shows throughout the Houston area. In 2014, she took a job writing songs for a jingle company in between posting videos of covers on her social media. 2018 saw all of this quiet dedication pay off in a big way when Inayah took to Instagram for her take on Ella Mai’s “Boo’d

Up.” It didn’t just go viral; it exploded. Her followers mushroomed from a little over 3,000 to 1.4 million-plus as her impassioned audience grew to include the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, Maxwell, and many more. Flooded with major label offers as her star rose, Inayah once again retained control of her destiny. Staying independent, she opted to partner with EMPIRE and set the stage for her upcoming EP S.O.L.A.R. (‘Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes.’) with the debut single “Fairy Tale” and her latest single “N.A.S. (N***as A’int Sh*t).”