Poor Thang: Did Reginae Dump YFN Lucci After He Emoji Commented On Sloppy Toppy Cucumber Post?

Break Ups: Reginae Unfollows and Deletes YFN Lucci Over IG Comment

Reginae and YFN Lucci have seemingly broken up (again).

Miss Carter was not here for her boyfriend Lucci being in the comments of an NSFW post. The post in question was of a woman who appeared to be having oral sex with an extra large cucumber. YFN Lucci left an upside smiley face in the comments and fans began to tag his famous girlfriend. You can still see the post HERE.

Reginae didn’t let Lucci’s thirst slide at all. She replied to his comment, saying “You a clown”. Yikes! Regine then unfollowed Lucci and removed his photos from her IG. In tweets, she declared it’s gonna be a “hot girl summer” for her moving forward. Do YOU think it’s really a wrap?

Hot girl summer ? Who with me ? But this summer consist of getting a bag and staying in it 💸 nothing more , nothing less — Love me (@reginae_carter1) June 27, 2019

