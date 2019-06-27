Watch The Lookbook For Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF Spring/Summer 2019 Collection [Video]

Tyler, The Creator Drops A Lookbook For Upcoming GOLF Drop

As the world prepares for a new GOLF drop from Tyler, The Creator coming in early July, the creator has shared a new video lookbook for the Spring/Summer 2019 collection for us to drool over as we wait.

The seven-minute video features a unique experience for those familiar with fashion and how lookbooks are usually set up, allowing us to see how the pieces function together and even when climbing a tree. Check out the footage down below to see which pieces you’ll be copping when this collection launches on July 6 at the 350 N Fairfax shop in Los Angeles and via the Golfwang.com and Golflefleur.com.