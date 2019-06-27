Jaden Smith Comes Through With Willow To Support Tyler Cole’s “The Father Complex” Premiere
Jaden Smith Comes Through With Willow To Support Tyler Cole’s “The Father Complex” Premiere
Tyler Cole is an artist, who believes in the power of art to change the world. Tyler recently completed work on a new Netflix series and his directorial feature debut – a work of creative non-fiction, “The Father Complex” which debuted earlier in the evening with a screening and culminated in a celebration of friends in Hollywood presented by VERO who streamed the nights performances on its social platform.
Tyler has released two albums independently – “Stranger” & “We’re in Love & The World is Ending” – along with recent single. “1000%”. As a member of the MSFTSrep collective of artists and innovators with Jaden, Willow and Teo, he is constantly collaborating with some of the most brilliant young creators around the world which opened the door to an organic partnership with VERO.
Tyler told the crowd, “I am so grateful for my family, my team, to VERO for helping me with this event and streaming the music! This night is incredible!”
“The Father Complex” was executive produced by Jaden Smith and produced by Will Smith’s production company WestBrook.
