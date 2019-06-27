Schoolboy Q Realizes He’s In Over His Bucket Hat With Spice On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Schoolboy Q Learns to Respect Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

Schoolboy Q is the latest celeb to stop by Hot Ones to take his shot at making it through 10 of the spiciest wings in the game.

Throughout the episode, Q talks about his love for playing golf, admits how frequently he yells at children through his headset while playing video games, and discusses his disdain for “Pokemon rap.” As the spice levels rise, his animal hat comes off and the sweats starts pouring–but will be make it through all the wings and become victorious?

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to find out how Schoolboy Q fares: