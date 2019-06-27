Iconic Shade: Chaka Khan Kalls Out Kanye For Sampling Her On “Through The Wire”: ‘I Thought It Was Stupid’

Watch: Chaka Khan Says Kanye West Sampling Her Song Was Stupid

One thing about legendary queens like Chaka Khan is that they never hold their tongue. With a career as long as prosperous as hers, she’s earned the right to say whatever tf they wants. Ms. Khan did just that on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about Kanye West sampling her 1984 record “Through The Fire”.

The Grammy Award winner told Cohen that West duped her with his sad story about having to speak through a wire after his nearly fatal accident in 2002.

“He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I had to change the words a little bit to the song, but I had to eat through a wire, you know, and I was wired shut, through a straw. It meant that much to me and it really got my heart.”

But after hearing the finished product entitled “Through The Wire” she was not too pleased. Chaka continued,

“I was pissed. I was a little insulted — not insulted, I thought it was stupid.”

As for whether or not Ye knew that she didn’t approve of his track, Khan says she hasn’t spoken to him. Instead, she just “gave him silence.” Whew, icon shade is unmatched. Wonder how Yeezus feels about all this?