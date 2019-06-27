Yay Sports! LeBron James Gifts Anthony Davis #23, Bronsexuals Have Bigen-gasm Fantasizing About Return To #6
LeBron James Gives Anthony Davis Number 23
LeBron James is a benevolent King and thus doesn’t cling frivolous things that many athletes in his position do in order to stroke their egos.
Yahoo Sports is reporting that LeBron has decided gracefully bow out of the #23 business to give newly-acquired Laker Anthony Davis a chance to keep the number he wore as a New Orleans Pelican.
A source close to the situation says the Davis is extremely grateful for the gesture.
Sounds like a case of chess-not-checkers. Anthony is only under contract for one season and LeBron knows that the Lakers will need to do everything possible to secure him long-term. Including, but not limited to, winning an NBA championship.
This news is very exciting for LeBron fans who long for the days that #6 LeBron was terrorizing the league down in Miami with his unrelenting defense and “bad guy” attitude. So much so that “6 Lebron” is one of the #1 trending topic in the United States right now.
Oh, but there’s more.
Much more.
SO much more.
What say you? Would you like to see LeBron be #6 again next year?
