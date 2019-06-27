KUWTK: Khloe Finally Processes Tristan’s A Cheater, Eases Up A Little On Jordyn In Finale Part 2 Clip [Video]

Part Two: KUWTK Season Finale – Khloe Calms Down

After tweeting that Jordyn Woods ruined her family, Khloe Kardashian was filled with regrets. #KUWTK cameras were there to capture the mother after she calmed down from her rage after hearing Jordyn and Tristan kissed at his house party. What about Kim, who said Jordyn owed them her career??? She seems ok with her stance.

Do YOU think Khloe is being sincere here?