Watch The Barely Seasoned Trailer For Rebooted Reboot “Charlie’s Angels”
- By Bossip Staff
New “Charlie’s Angels” Trailer
Not sure who this movie is for (or why it exists) but it’s interesting to see Kristen Stewart in a film where she isn’t an emo vampire torn between a sensitive werewolf and vegan vampire. So, there’s that and here’s the trailer for the rebooted reboot that looks, well… you’ll see:
“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters November 15, 2019.
