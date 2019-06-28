Desus & Mero: Zendaya Talks Spider-Man: Far From Home, Euphoria, And What She Would Do If She Wasn’t An Actress [Video]

Zendaya Stops By Desus & Mero To Talk Spider-Man: Far From Home

Zendaya has been all around the world in the past couple weeks promoting both her upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home and her brand new show, Euphoria.

Her latest stop was at DESUS & MERO, where she chops it up with the Bodega Boys, discussing how different her role on Euphoria is, playing such an iconic character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, her dog Noon, securing the bag, and what she would do if she wasn’t an actress.