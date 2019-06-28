Blew A Bag: Iman Shumpert Talks How He Spends His Money & Reveals His Most Expensive Day Ever [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Iman Shumpert Gets Real About How He Spends His Money
It’s no secret that a lot of basketball players are known for their luxurious lifestyles. Getting paid millions of dollars to spend some time in a different city every couple of days sounds pretty simple, but even the most respectable ballers go overboard on the spending sometimes.
As one of the most well-know personalities in the NBA, Iman Shumpert decided to give us an inside look at what it’s like to really ball. In this episode of Blew-A-Bag, he reveals how he spends his 6 & 7 figure checks, what he buys straight cash, and the most expensive day he’s ever had.
Peep the video down below to hear all about it.
