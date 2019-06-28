Iggy Azalea Reveals She Went To Therapy After ‘Self Sabotaging’ And Ki-Kis About Blocking Twitter Haters [Video]

Iggy Azalea Opens Up To RuPaul About Her Mental State

Iggy Azalea says she’s been feeling much better recently after working through some mental binding issues. The rapper stopped by to talk to RuPaul and reveals therapy helped her get pass a mental block. Iggy, who was told by colleagues that she was ‘self sabotaging’, says she didn;t realize homw much she hur herself through her actions before going on a therapy retreat.

Iggy and RuPaul also ki ki about how pleasing it is to block out haters on Twitter. Touché