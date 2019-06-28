SMH, Damn: Lizzo Says “Bigoted” Security Guard “Slapped And Manhandled” Her Team At Summerfest

Lizzo Accuses A “Bigoted Security Guard” Of Attacking Her Hair Stylist And Stylist

Lizzo‘s successful show at Summerfest in Milwaukee took a bad turn when her crew was confronted by a security guard, according to Lizzo.

According to a tweet she made, the guard “tackled and attacked” her team.

“THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD,” she wrote.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

She later tweeted:

“FU**! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @ Summerfest please send footage.”

And…

“Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @ summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice.”

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @Summerfest please send footage — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

According to the Journal Sentinel, Lizzo also posted a video that seems to have been deleted of the security guard standing backstage.

“They’re keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I’m filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet,” Lizzo said in the clip. “He needs to be in handcuffs.”

She even asked the man for his name, but he didn’t respond.

In a later tweet, Lizzo said Summerfest responded to her outrage and said they would be “investigating the guards who attacked my team!” Lizzo continued, “Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have, it all helps!”

UPDATE: @Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps! https://t.co/ROx1sfybeb — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Summerfest issued a response of their own on Friday morning, saying:

“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated if more info surfaces.