Jesus Take The Wheel: Long Island Mom Who Killed Twin Daughters With Her Bare Hands Hoped For “Suicide-By-Cop”

Mom Who Killed Twin Daughters With Bare Hands Hoped For Suicide-By-Cop

If you read about the Long Island mom who reportedly killed her twin daughters with her bare hands, you probably thought the story couldn’t get more deranged. But, a new update stating Tenia Campbell was hoping for “suicide-by-cop,” has us shook.

From the NYPost:

“Responding officers found Tenia Campbell’s minivan at the entrance of the nature center at Montauk County Park on Thursday just after 4 p.m. Her two toddlers, Jasmine and Jaida, were in their car seats inside the vehicle and in cardiac arrest when they were found — while the hysterical mother was nearby. ‘Tenia had parked her car near the entrance of the park, walked to Montauk Highway and started screaming at responding officers to shoot her,’ Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said at a press conference.”

It was Campbell’s mother who reportedly called authorities after she’d threatened to kill herself and her twins…

“The 911 operator immediately placed them on a three-way call that lasted 12 minutes, but Campbell refused to tell them where she was, Hart said. ‘During the conversation, Tenia indicated that the girls were already deceased,’ Hart added.”

After searching far and wide, police located Campbell…but sadly, it was too late. Campbell also has a son, but he was reportedly found safe at home with his dad.