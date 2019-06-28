Beautifully Bumping: “Pretty Little Liars” Actress Shay Mitchell Is Secretly 6 Months Pregnant! [Photos & Video]

Congratulations! Shay Mitchell Announces She’s Knocked Up

Actress Shay Mitchell is expecting her first seed!

The Pretty Little Liars actress just shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself topless with her baby bump. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she captioned the Instagram. The actress is quietly dating handsome TV host Matte Babel. The actress doesn’t usually speak on her love life, but she promises to share more about her and Matte during this pregnancy through social media.

Babel appears with her in her pregnancy announcement video, where she teases she’ll be taking viewers through her pregnancy in the documentary series.

