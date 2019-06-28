Basketball Wives Battle Royale: Evelyn And Shaunie Slam Thor’s Hammer On Jennifer For Her Shady Shenanigans [Video]
Evelyn And Shaunie Confront Jennifer On Basketball Wives
As we’ve previously reported, the trio of Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, and Jennifer Williams is down to a duo. The ladies are NOT feeling the way Jennifer has been acting toward them and not even Jackie playing peacemaker can heal the wounds that have been inflicted.
This convo goes left QUICK.
Press play below to check out what happened.
