New Music: Kissie Lee Drops Visuals For “Close That Door” & Releases “Real” EP

Atlanta singer/songwriter Kissie Lee releases her anticipated new EP today entitled Real. Kissie is fresh off of touring after recently completing the “Everlasting Tour” with Sammie & Damar Jackson. Along with the new EP, Kissie has also released a new music video today for her single “Close That Door”. The visual features Kissie in a dating game show where 3 contestants are competing for her love. Watch the video on YouTube to find out who she ultimately chooses. The EP is available now on all streaming platforms! Click here to listen to “Real”!