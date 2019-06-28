So Sad: College Student Killed By A Group of Sharks While Snorkeling On Family Vacation In The Bahamas

21-Year-Old Killed By Sharks While On Family Vacation

A 21-year-old woman from California died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group of sharks during a vacation with her family to the Bahamas, according to reports from ABC 7.

Torrance native Jordan Lindsey was snorkeling with her mother and another relative in waters near Rose Island, a small island close to New Providence, when approximately three sharks abruptly began biting her, her father, Michael Lindsey, told ABC News. Her father and other siblings were in another area of the water at the time.

“She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything. My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself,” Michael continued. “The medical staff said they still had to do an autopsy. My wife said no one told her there were three sharks.”

The sharks ended up tearing off her right arm and she suffered bites to her left arms, both legs and her buttocks, police said. She was then taken to a local hospital, which is where she was pronounced dead. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Family members saw the sharks and tried to warn Jordan, but she didn’t hear them in time, according to reports.

“Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend,” the family wrote of Jordan on a GoFundMe page. “Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.”

The family set up the fundraiser to cover the costs of having Jordan’s body transported to California, according to the campaign. They said that part of the funds will be given to The Gentle Barn, an animal protection organization in Los Angeles County.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, according to NBC News. The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued a precautionary advisory to the public, NBC reported, citing the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.