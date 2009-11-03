Rocsi Could Learn a Thing or Two from LaLa Vasquez Like How Not to Kill Yourself

In a recent interview that LaLa did with A Word for My Sistas, she talked about dealing with the media, self-esteem and her wedding plans. Unlike Rocsi, who spoke to Honey about committing suicide. Pop the top to see how a lady really deals with life in the flashing lights.

Onetta: It’s no secret that media scrutiny comes along with fame and success. Is it difficult at times living your life under such a microscope?

LaLa: At times it can be difficult, but it comes with the territory. It is what it is. Like my mom always says, “You should worry when people AREN’T talking about you.” So for me, I understand that, and I accept it. I just live my life and try to enjoy it. You never know when all this could be over. I live in the moment.

Onetta: The industry you work in places a great emphasis on beauty and body image. You are such a beautiful woman and always appear so confident; but have you ever felt that the way that you look wasn’t good enough?

LaLa: I think all women have insecurities when it comes to their bodies. I’m definitely no exception. I have my “good days” and my “bad days.” The important thing is to constantly remind yourself that you are beautiful. Always tell yourself that, even if no one else does. Beauty begins on the inside. Looks will fade, but your core will remain. So place your energy and focus on being beautiful on the inside.

Onetta: What advice would you give to anyone who is battling with low self-esteem?

LaLa: I would tell them that they are beautiful. I would empower them by explaining to them that we’ve all felt that way at one point or another. The important thing is to keep it in perspective. Focus on things you like about yourself. Focus on things you like to do. Take the emphasis off whatever makes you feel bad and focus on the positives. Life at times will beat us all up enough, so there’s definitely no need to beat ourselves up.

Onetta: I hear wedding bells in the near future. Are you guys planning a summer wedding?

LaLa: We are planning. I honestly don’t have many details yet. I always get asked the question about marriage and being engaged for so long. My answer to that is it has worked this way for us. I’m not saying this is the way for everyone, but we have moved at our own speed and it has worked. People tend to believe since we’ve been engaged for so long that something is up, we are not happy, or my all time favorite one, “he’s never gonna marry her!” Does being married automatically mean two people are happy? Mel and I took the time out to get to know each other, inside and out. We took time to learn about our likes and our dislikes. After having our son, we both feel ready to take that step. It’s very important to us and it’s the example we want to set for our son. Although everyone may not agree, I’m glad we did it this way.