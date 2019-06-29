For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tierra Whack Drops Trippy New Clip For Her Wannabe Me Single “Clones” [Video]
Tierra Whack’s Screen Visualization For “Clones”
We’ve told y’all time and time again that Tierra Whack is anything but run-of-the-mill. Every time she releases new content you can be sure it will be nothing like what you saw previously.
Recently, the Philly spitter dropped a unique visualization for her single “Clones”.
If you haven’t heard it already we highly suggest you press play below.
Big. Whack.
