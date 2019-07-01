Still Fine: A Gallery Of Reasons Why Mike Epp’s Ex-Wife Mechelle Is The Definition Of Grown & Sexy!

Bae OF The Day: Mechelle McCain

Big ups to comedian Mike Epps who recently got remarried, and helped us remember that his beautiful former spouse on the market.

Epps’ ex-wife, Mechelle is the mother of Mike’s two youngest daughters, Maddie and Mariah. The 37-year-old is a talented actress, producer, and certified beauty. About parenting two kids while having a career, Mechelle says:

The job is not an easy one but is very rewarding.

We did some digging to find her Instagram. So far, she isn’t claiming any new relationships. It seems like Mechelle is prioritizing her and MIke’s beautiful kiddies before jumping into anything serious. Mechelle, who is going by her maiden “McCain” name again is super fine and deliciously grown & sexy! We have a feeling she will be off the market sooner than later…

