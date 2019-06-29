This Has To Stop: Rapper And YG Homie Slim 400 Reportedly Shot 10 Times In Compton
- By Bossip Staff
Slim 400 Shot Multiple Times In Compton
This is so sad.
According to TMZ, YG’s friend who is also a rapper by the name of Slim 400 has been shot multiple times while hanging out in Compton.
Police were called at about 8:30 local time when it was reported that Slim had been shot. At this time there is no information about where he suffered his gunshot wounds. Folks on Twitter are saying that the rapper was hit 10 times, but that has not been officially confirmed.
It’s also unclear what lead to the violence but a black car was reported leaving the scene. The shooting comes almost 3 months to the day that Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed.
Slim is said to be alive at this time and we will provide as much information as we can about is status going forward.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.