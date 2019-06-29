Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj And Her Hubby-To-Be Get Touchy Feely Post Shopping Spree

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Pose With Their Shopping Bags

The future Mrs. Onika Maraj Petty is still going strong in her relationship and she’s making sure they’re both fly. Nicki just dropped new coupled-up photos of herself and fiancee Kenneth “Zoo” Petty featuring his and her shopping bags. Just last week, the Queen revealed that she and Kenneth have copped their marriage license. Although the rapper has not yet confirmed the day they’ll be jumping the broom, she did hint that they’ll be having a ceremony.

Here you can see Nicki is in her fresh Versace prints with the post-shopping spree damage in the background. We’re guessing Kenny snapped the photo.

Hit the flip to see Nicki and her future husband strike a few poses with their shopping bags.