It’s History, Bruv! Stormzy Becomes The First Black Brit Solo Artist To Headline Glastonbury Festival
Stormzy Makes History With Legendary Glastonbury Festival Performance
You may not be familiar with UK Grime music, but just know that Stormzy is a king amongst kings across the pond. At the risk of disrespect, we can only liken him to Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar of U.S. rap music. He’s that guy.
Tonight, a Union Jack-clad Stormzy made British history by becoming the first Black British solo artist to headline the legendary Glastonbury festival. You know, the same festival where Jay-Z became the first rapper to ever headline much to the chagrin of cranky white blokes like Noel Gallagher of Oasis. That fact that wasn’t lost on Stormzy in the production of his set.
Everyone from the Labour Party leader to the hardcore fans had to take a moment to recognize how remarkable this performance was.
When you have the kind of power that makes people scream exuberantly about how much they hate their government then you know you’re doing something right.
Moreover, Stormzy took the time to represent for Black Brits who have long suffered racism in the arts and beyond.
A humbled Stormzy also went out of his way to shoutout all the Black British rappers, grime artists and singers who paved the way for him.
Cheers, mate. We see you. Mod ting.
