It’s History, Bruv! Stormzy Becomes The First Black Brit Solo Artist To Headline Glastonbury Festival

Stormzy Makes History With Legendary Glastonbury Festival Performance

You may not be familiar with UK Grime music, but just know that Stormzy is a king amongst kings across the pond. At the risk of disrespect, we can only liken him to Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar of U.S. rap music. He’s that guy.

Tonight, a Union Jack-clad Stormzy made British history by becoming the first Black British solo artist to headline the legendary Glastonbury festival. You know, the same festival where Jay-Z became the first rapper to ever headline much to the chagrin of cranky white blokes like Noel Gallagher of Oasis. That fact that wasn’t lost on Stormzy in the production of his set.

Everyone from the Labour Party leader to the hardcore fans had to take a moment to recognize how remarkable this performance was.

Levels set. I'm gassed.

This was defining moment for Black Londoners- the Grime version of beychella.#Stormzy — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) June 28, 2019

When you have the kind of power that makes people scream exuberantly about how much they hate their government then you know you’re doing something right.

Stormzy has just got around 200,000 people screaming “Fuck the Government, Fuck Boris”, which by my calculations is around 50,000 more people than will get the opportunity to elect him. pic.twitter.com/YJvCDeofyF — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) June 28, 2019

Moreover, Stormzy took the time to represent for Black Brits who have long suffered racism in the arts and beyond.

Tonight @Stormzy made history by being the first black solo British headliner at Glastonbury. The performance was political, iconic and the ballet was beautifully powerful. It won't just go down in Glastonbury history – it'll go down in our country's cultural history. #Glasto2019 pic.twitter.com/pmRt5OuqBI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 28, 2019

A humbled Stormzy also went out of his way to shoutout all the Black British rappers, grime artists and singers who paved the way for him.

.@stormzy's not forgetting anyone that's paved the way for him and those making the scene so great right now 🔥 A shoutout to 65 artists in total 🙌 #Glastonburyfestival2019 #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/lrSyBH01kl — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) June 28, 2019

Cheers, mate. We see you. Mod ting.