Get Your Eat On: Tyra Banks Is Trying to Trademark ‘Smize’ To Release Her Own Line Of Ice Cream

Tyra Banks Might Be Making Her Own Line Of Ice Cream

Tyra Banks just might be making her move into the food industry.

The 45-year-old supermodel coined the phrase “Smize” (“smile with your eyes”) back in her days as the host of America’s Next Top Model. But now, she wants to use the term she popularized on what appears to be a new line of ice cream.

According to a listing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Banks’ company applied for the ownership of the term “Smize Cream” on June 21.

Banks or her team have not commented publicly on reports with this information, but as PEOPLE points out, Tyra has spoken about her love for ice cream a lot in the past.

In May, while covering the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the first time, the supermodel revealed how the dessert helped her embrace her changing figure.

“I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. ‘TyTy, Come eat me…’ from my mom’s freezer.”

“This is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!’ Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands.”

Banks has been one of the leading body image activists in the industry for a long time, always willing to start the conversation about unrealistic standards in the industry from over a decade ago.

Back in 2007, after paparazzi photos of Banks on vacation in a swimsuit emerged, critics attacked her apparent weight gain–But she fought back, appearing on her talk show and exclaiming the now famous phrase, “Kiss my fat a–!”

No word yet on how close Tyra’s “Smize Cream” is to being released (if at all) but after reading about how much she loves ice cream, she definitely seems like someone who knows a thing or two.

Count us in.