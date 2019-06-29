The Breakfast Club: Mike Epps Talks Marriage, Fatherhood, His New Netflix Special & More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Comedian Mike Epps Stops By The Breakfast Club
Mike Epps was the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview, and this time, he’s here to talk about his brand new Netflix special, Only One Mike.
While he’s in the building, the comedian also talks about what it’s like being on the road, getting married this past week, and his journey through fatherhood.
