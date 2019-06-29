The Cast Of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Answer The Web’s Most Searched Questions [Video]

The Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast Answers The Internet’s Questions

The stars of Spider-Man: Far From Home—Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon–stopped by WIRED toanswer the web’s most searched questions about themselves and their upcoming film.

Is Spider-Man an Avenger? Does Tom Holland do his own stunts? What does Zendaya’s name mean? Does Jacob Batalon have a Twitter account? Find out by checking out their auto-complete interview down below: