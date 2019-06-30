Blocking The Bag: Cardi B’s Attempt To Trademark “Okurrr” Denied By Government Officials

Government Officials Block “Okurrr” Trademark

According to The Blast, Cardi B is being blocked from trademarking her most famous catchphrase.

U.S. Patent and Trademark officials denied her request to profit off of her “Okurrr” slogan by explaining that Cardi’s slogan falls under the category of “widely-used commonplace expressions,” and did not fit the bill to deserve a trademark.

They also noted that “Okurrr“ “is a slogan or term that does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant’s goods and/or services,” and that it does not distinguish itself from other similar marks.

Reasons such as the Kardashians being associated with the phrase over the years, allowed officials to feel justified in their decision to label it as a “common phrase”.

It also seems a few of Cardi’s fans already beat the star to the punch and filed similar trademark applications before she filed her own application earlier this year.

Cardi planned to put the catchphrase on included paper goods, like cups and posters, as well as a clothing line featuring pants, shirts, and hoodies.

So much for that…