B2K Backlash: Moniece Slaughter Reacts To Apryl Jones Seemingly Bump, Bump, Bumpin’ Lil Fizz

Where…is…Mona???

Moniece Slaughter Reacts To Her Baby’s Father Lil Fizz Seemingly Dating Apryl Jones

Remember when we told you that Apryl Jones seemingly confirmed Monica Slaughter’s suspicions that she was hooking up with Moniece’s baby daddy Lil Fizz?

Well, Moniece is (of course) pettily responding to the situation and sending some shade to the new “couple.”

In a video posted to social media, Moniece snarkily wished Apryl and Fizz a.k.a. “Teeny Fizzle Pop” well in their new relationship. She made sure however to warn Apryl to “mind her f***g business.”

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and Teeny Fizzle Pop on their relationship/f***ship. Congrats on moving into the new house together, congrats on potentially getting married and having kids. I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f****g business and we can be the biggest/bestest blended family ever!”

Messy, messy, messy!

As for Apryl, it looks like she’s carefree about her possible Lil Fizz coupledom.

As previously reported she said “Life is to be lived people,” during an Instagram Live with (an uncomfortable-looking) Lil Fizz. She also commented on HollywoodUnlocked’s Instagram “Aww we so cute” under pics of her and Fizz laid up in bed.

What do YOU think about this Apryl Jones/Lil Fizz news??? Is it real or is this ALL party of a “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” storyline???